Police looking for parents of child dropped off at wrong Stockton school

STOCKTON – Authorities are searching for the parents or guardians of a young child who was apparently dropped off at the wrong school Wednesday morning.

The Stockton Police Department says the 3 to 4-year-old child was dropped off at a North Stockton school by an unknown daycare provider.

Photos of the child have been released by police.

Anyone who recognizes the child is urged to call police at (209) 937-7911.