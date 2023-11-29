Watch CBS News
Police looking for parents of child dropped off at wrong Stockton school

STOCKTON – Authorities are searching for the parents or guardians of a young child who was apparently dropped off at the wrong school Wednesday morning.

The Stockton Police Department says the 3 to 4-year-old child was dropped off at a North Stockton school by an unknown daycare provider.

Photos of the child have been released by police.

SPD NEWS: Media Release The Stockton Police Department is attempting to locate the parents or guardian of this child. If you have any helpful information, please contact us at (209) 937-7911.

Posted by Stockton Police Department on Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Anyone who recognizes the child is urged to call police at (209) 937-7911. 

Cecilio Padilla is a writer for CBS13 News and a Sacramento area native.

