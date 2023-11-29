Police looking for parents of child dropped off at wrong Stockton school
STOCKTON – Authorities are searching for the parents or guardians of a young child who was apparently dropped off at the wrong school Wednesday morning.
The Stockton Police Department says the 3 to 4-year-old child was dropped off at a North Stockton school by an unknown daycare provider.
Photos of the child have been released by police.
Anyone who recognizes the child is urged to call police at (209) 937-7911.
