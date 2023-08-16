Police involved in shooting at Sacramento City College

SACRAMENTO — An investigation is underway following a shooting involving police at the Sacramento City College campus Tuesday evening.

The Sacramento Police Department said the shooting happened along the 3800 block of 24th Street, which is near the parking garage and Hughes Stadium.

It is unclear what led to the shooting and if anyone was hit by gunfire, though, the department confirmed no officers were injured in the incident.

