Watch CBS News
Local News

Police involved in shooting at Sacramento City College

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SACRAMENTO — An investigation is underway following a shooting involving police at the Sacramento City College campus Tuesday evening.

The Sacramento Police Department said the shooting happened along the 3800 block of 24th Street, which is near the parking garage and Hughes Stadium.

It is unclear what led to the shooting and if anyone was hit by gunfire, though, the department confirmed no officers were injured in the incident.

CBS13 has a crew at the scene. This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

First published on August 15, 2023 / 7:02 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.