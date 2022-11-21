Police investigating threat made against Cosumnes River College; campus locked down

SACRAMENTO — Authorities say they are investigating a reported threat that was made against Cosumnes River College on Monday.

Los Rios Community College District officials said in a statement that an individual made a threat of violence against the campus.

Exactly what was stated in the threat was not disclosed. Los Rios police are now investigating the validity of the threat.

As a precaution due to the investigation, police have locked down the campus. An alert has been sent out to students and staff.

Updates to follow.