Police investigating threat made against Cosumnes River College; campus locked down
SACRAMENTO — Authorities say they are investigating a reported threat that was made against Cosumnes River College on Monday.
Los Rios Community College District officials said in a statement that an individual made a threat of violence against the campus.
Exactly what was stated in the threat was not disclosed. Los Rios police are now investigating the validity of the threat.
As a precaution due to the investigation, police have locked down the campus. An alert has been sent out to students and staff.
Updates to follow.
