Police investigating threat made against Cosumnes River College; campus locked down

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — Authorities say they are investigating a reported threat that was made against Cosumnes River College on Monday. 

Los Rios Community College District officials said in a statement that an individual made a threat of violence against the campus. 

Exactly what was stated in the threat was not disclosed. Los Rios police are now investigating the validity of the threat. 

As a precaution due to the investigation, police have locked down the campus. An alert has been sent out to students and staff. 

Updates to follow. 

First published on November 21, 2022 / 11:23 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

