Police investigate shooting near Lodi park

LODI — Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday evening near Hale Park in Lodi.

The Lodi Police Department said it received a call shortly before 5:30 p.m. regarding a shooting that had taken place. The scene was on the west side of the park along North Stockton Street between Locust and EElm streets.

Investigators recovered evidence of a shooting at the scene but no victims. They said it appears a person or persons on foot shot at a moving vehicle.

Anyone who may have been a witness should contact Lodi police.