Watch CBS News
Local News

Police investigate shooting near Lodi park

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

LODI — Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday evening near Hale Park in Lodi.

The Lodi Police Department said it received a call shortly before 5:30 p.m. regarding a shooting that had taken place. The scene was on the west side of the park along North Stockton Street between Locust and EElm streets.

Investigators recovered evidence of a shooting at the scene but no victims. They said it appears a person or persons on foot shot at a moving vehicle.

Anyone who may have been a witness should contact Lodi police.

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on February 9, 2023 / 7:11 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.