Police in Stockton get guns off the street in 3 separate incidents overnight

STOCKTON - Police say they were able to get some illegal guns off the streets of Stockton over the weekend.

On Sunday at around 10:25 p.m., police say they heard the sound of explosions in the 700 Block of East Hammer Lane and went to investigate. They made contact with six people with possible ties to the incident and one of them ran off. An officer chased after the suspect and fired his tazer at him but missed.

The suspect, Luis Alonzo, 26, eventually surrendered to police and was taken into custody. In Alonzo's pockets, police allegedly found a loaded gun. Alonzo was arrested on weapons-related charges and for resisting arrest.

Then, just after midnight Monday, police attempted to stop a vehicle for traffic violations in the area of Lan Ark Drive and Hammer Lane. The driver initially refused to stop and led the officers on a short pursuit. The vehicle eventually stopped, and the passenger allegedly attempted to discard a gun.

Both people in the vehicle at the time, Savan Leng, 33, and Kally Sam, 34, were arrested on weapons and evading charges and evading.

A short time later, police tried to stop a vehicle in the area of Navy Drive and Stockton Street. Officers attempted to stop a vehicle for traffic violations, and the driver failed to yield, leading the officers on a short pursuit. The driver, Johnny Billingslea, 26, allegedly discarded a firearm before crashing into a parked vehicle. The officers arrested Billingslea on weapons and evading charges and recovered the gun.