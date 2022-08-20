Watch CBS News
Police confronted by people throwing bottles at sideshow

By Jennifer Bonnett, Madisen Keavy

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento Police officers responding to reports of a sideshow possibly involving 300 vehicles were confronted by a violent crowd throwing bottles at them Friday night.

Police responded to reports that a sideshow moving through the city and county had arrived at the 3600 block of North Freeway Boulevard just before 8 p.m.

When officers conducted enforcement, they were confronted by the group. Following the call, the sideshow continued to move throughout the city and county, according to a police report.

Police have not released any information regarding arrests.

First published on August 20, 2022 / 9:21 AM

