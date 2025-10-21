Chase of stolen SacRT vehicle ends in 4-vehicle crash in Sacramento, police say

A police chase involving a stolen Sacramento Regional Transit (SacRT) vehicle ended in a four-car crash Tuesday afternoon in Sacramento, officials said.

The Sacramento Police Department said an officer began pursuing a stolen SacRT flex vehicle near El Camino Avenue and Howe Avenue. Shortly after, the suspect vehicle collided with several other cars at Auburn Boulevard and Fulton Avenue.

Police said one of the vehicles involved ended up on its side. The suspect, who has not yet been identified, has been detained and suffered injuries that weren't life-threatening.

No other injuries were reported.

Sacramento Fire Department crews were immediately dispatched to the crash scene and responded around 2:52 p.m.

Police said the investigation into how and when the vehicle was stolen remains active. SacRT said its on-demand flex service is operated by Via.

"We are in contact with Via and local law enforcement as they investigate the incident," SacRT said in a statement.