Police begin zero-tolerance enforcement policy for drivers around Elk Grove schools

ELK GROVE – The Elk Grove Police Department will begin a zero-tolerance enforcement policy for drivers around schools on Monday.

The department says traffic safety issues surrounding schools are one of the concerns they hear about the most, so they've increased their presence in the last few weeks and have been focused on giving out warnings.

We heard you, and now it’s time for action 😎 One of the biggest concerns we have heard about was school zones' traffic safety issues. Well, Elk Grove, we got your back! In the last three weeks, our Traffic Unit has had an increased presence around school zones, focused on giving warnings and providing education in preparation for the next two weeks. Starting this coming Monday, our Traffic Unit will no longer be giving warnings and will be working on a zero-tolerance policy which includes parking and stopping where it is prohibited. Drive with due regard of others and be aware of your surroundings so we may all travel safely. Posted by Elk Grove Police Department on Thursday, October 6, 2022

Officers be will enforcing all laws around schools, including parking and stopping where it's prohibited.

Police say, as of Monday, they will no longer be giving out warnings.