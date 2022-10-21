Police arrest man wanted for allegedly stabbing Sac State student
SACRAMENTO - A man accused of stabbing a Sac State student Wednesday has been arrested.
The alleged stabber has been identified as 52-year-old Jarvis Russell, according to the Sacramento Police Department. The victim is expected to recover.
On Wednesday around 5 p.m., Sacramento police were called out to Academy 65 student housing in the area of Folsom Blvd. and 64th St. on reports of a stabbing, according to the department. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a person with non-life-threatening stab wounds.
The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.
