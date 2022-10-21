Watch CBS News
Local News

Police arrest man wanted for allegedly stabbing Sac State student

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Person stabbed near Sacramento State student housing
Person stabbed near Sacramento State student housing 00:19

SACRAMENTO - A man accused of stabbing a Sac State student Wednesday has been arrested.

The alleged stabber has been identified as 52-year-old Jarvis Russell, according to the Sacramento Police Department. The victim is expected to recover.

sac-state-student-stabbed.jpg

On Wednesday around 5 p.m., Sacramento police were called out to Academy 65 student housing in the area of Folsom Blvd. and 64th St. on reports of a stabbing, according to the department. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a person with non-life-threatening stab wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on October 20, 2022 / 5:57 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.