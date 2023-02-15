Watch CBS News
Local News

Police activity nearby prompts lockdown at Kimball High in Tracy

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Morning Headlines - 2/15/23
Morning Headlines - 2/15/23 01:46

TRACY – A police investigation in a neighborhood nearby prompted a Tracy high school to be put on lockdown Wednesday afternoon.

The incident was happening near Kimball High School.

Tracy police say their officers helped the US Postal Service with an investigation in the neighborhood. No other details about the investigation, other than that there is no immediate threat to the community, have been released by authorities.

Kimball High School was put on a precautionary lockdown due to the investigation. The activity was not on campus, the Tracy Unified superintendent's office says.

According to the district, the suspect that police were looking for has been detained.

The lockdown at Kimball High has since been lifted.

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on February 15, 2023 / 2:47 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.