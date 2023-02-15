Police activity nearby prompts lockdown at Kimball High in Tracy

TRACY – A police investigation in a neighborhood nearby prompted a Tracy high school to be put on lockdown Wednesday afternoon.

The incident was happening near Kimball High School.

Tracy police say their officers helped the US Postal Service with an investigation in the neighborhood. No other details about the investigation, other than that there is no immediate threat to the community, have been released by authorities.

Kimball High School was put on a precautionary lockdown due to the investigation. The activity was not on campus, the Tracy Unified superintendent's office says.

According to the district, the suspect that police were looking for has been detained.

The lockdown at Kimball High has since been lifted.