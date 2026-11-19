West Sacramento officials are warning visitors of Heritage Oaks Park to keep an eye out for poison oak.

Officials said that the plant is growing in the grove at the park. Temporary warning signs have been posted in the affected areas, and officials said that children and pets should be kept away from those spots.

Poison oak causes skin rashes and strong itching sensations among other symptoms. Officials recommend wearing long plants and closed-toed shoes to minimize the chance of impact, but added that the oil from the plant can be transferred from clothing or other items.

The city said its parks team plans to treat the affected areas during spring, as treatments will be more effective.