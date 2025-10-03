Plumas Lake Little League plans to build baseball complex to give kids a field to call home

Baseball is big in Plumas Lake and as the area grows, so does the love for the sport, especially amongst the kids. But they don't have a field to call home, but now a plan is in motion to make that dream a reality.

"Almost 15 acres over there, he's like, 'We're not using this.' I think it would be great for the community, see what you can do," said Steven Dobbs, the vice president of Plumas Lake Little League.

The Plumas Lake Little League is on $1 million mission to build their very own field and baseball complex in the neighborhood.

"More houses are being built, more kids are coming, more schools are coming and we're the only little league in the area that doesn't have its own ball field," Dobbs said.

With 37 teams and 500 athletes, Dobbs said they're running into problems because they can only practice and play at public parks, which are maintained by the Olivehurst Public Utility District.

"We're not allowed to mow the grass, so sometimes it'll be super long," Dobbs said. "Not allowed to have fences up year-round. We have to take them up, put them down for each game. Coaches don't want to do that. Sometimes the water gets shut off in the fall, we don't even have water for the fields."

While the community is generally understanding during baseball season, the public spaces are first-come, first-served.

"It comes to other programs where we have issues, flag football or travel ball, stuff like that. We don't have priority on the fields," Dobbs said.

A plan for a new baseball complex is underway. Dobbs took these concerns to the county, which has agreed to lease the land for 20 years at $1 a year.

"They'll give us the land for the cheap amount, and we'll build a dog park for the community as well. So there will be two ball fields, a parking lot, and a dog park," Dobbs said.

"Parents are always asking questions about this because the idea has been thrown around; it's been out there. They hear about it, you can see the excitement," said Anthony Troxell, president of Plumas Lake Little League.

Now, the league just needs to come up with the $1 million in estimated costs to get it built. They've secured roughly $100,000 through sponsors and donations, but are hoping the community steps up to help.

"That's why I thought it was more of a possibility than just a dream," Dobbs said. "I know a lot of construction guys, a lot of people here willing to put that work in or donate time to get it done."

"They'll have the opportunity to play All Stars here on their home park," Troxell said. "They'll have lights for night games. The kids are the whole reason we do all of this. That's what Little League Baseball is all about."

The league is currently working on designs with an architect and hopes to break ground within the next year.