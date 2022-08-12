Watch CBS News
Plum Fire in the Tahoe National Forest prompts large response

By Christopher Baker

/ CBS Sacramento

Wildfire in the Tahoe National Forest holding at 12 acres
SIERRA -- The Pum Fire in the Tahoe National Forest has prompted a large response from emergency services.

The fire began at roughly 4 p.m. in the area of Lafayette Ridge.

The initial size of the blaze was three to five acres with a moderate rate of speed before eventually requiring the use of a helicopter.

A few hours later, a firefighting aircraft was used to drop fire retardant, stunting the growth at 10 acres.

Ground support, helitack crews, and firetrucks will stay overnight to build a direct containment line.

Currently, the Plum Fire is 11.65 acres.

