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Elk Grove police investigating reports of two people stabbed at Pleasant Grove High School

By Coleman Petit

/ CBS Sacramento

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There is police activity at Pleasant Grove High School in Elk Grove after reports that two people were stabbed, officials said Wednesday. 

Elk Grove police and Sacramento County deputies are currently on campus investigating. One person has been detained, officials said, and two people have been taken to a nearby hospital.

CBS News Sacramento has reached out to Elk Grove Unified School District for a statement. It is not clear if either the victims or the person detained are students or school employees.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. 

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