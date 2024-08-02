Small plane crashes in remote area southeast of Livermore

Watch: Scene of small plane crash southeast of Livermore Watch: Scene of small plane crash southeast of Livermore 01:05

A small plane crashed in a remote area southeast of Livermore Friday morning, authorities said.

The plane was reported down at about 9:08 a.m. near Mines Road and Tarraville Creek Road about 20 miles southeast of Livermore near the Alameda - Contra Costa county line.

The location of the crash site was at the southwestern tip of San Joaquin County, said Alameda County Fire Department spokesperson Cheryl Hurd.

Hurd said there were possibly two to four people aboard the plane, but the Federal Aviation Administration later said only the pilot was on board the aircraft, a single-engine Cessna 150.

Video from the scene showed the pilot was able to walk away from the crash uninjured.

A small plane is seen overturned following a crash about 20 miles southeast of Livermore, August 2, 2024. KPIX

According to the FAA registry website, the Cessna was built in 1973 and was registered to Mannix Brendan, a resident of Peoria, Arizona.

The incident was under investigation by both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board.