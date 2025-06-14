Watch CBS News
Local News

1 injured after single-engine plane crashes in San Joaquin County

By
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.
Read Full Bio
Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY – One person was injured after a single-engine plane crashed in San Joaquin County Saturday afternoon, deputies said. 

Around 3 p.m., deputies with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said they responded to the 700 block of E. Acampo Road for a report that a plane had crashed. 

Deputies said two people were onboard the single-engine plane at the time.

One person was taken to the hospital, deputies said. Their condition was not immediately known. 

The other person was believed to be uninjured, deputies said. 

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board have been notified. 

Brandon Downs

Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.