1 injured after single-engine plane crashes in San Joaquin County

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY – One person was injured after a single-engine plane crashed in San Joaquin County Saturday afternoon, deputies said.

Around 3 p.m., deputies with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said they responded to the 700 block of E. Acampo Road for a report that a plane had crashed.

Deputies said two people were onboard the single-engine plane at the time.

One person was taken to the hospital, deputies said. Their condition was not immediately known.

The other person was believed to be uninjured, deputies said.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board have been notified.