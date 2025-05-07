Watch CBS News
Vintage fire engine to be towed to Placerville fire station

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

EL DORADO COUNTY – A vintage fire engine will be going on one more assignment.

The fire truck, a GMC 630, dates back to the 1950s.

It was once used by the former California Disaster Office Fire and Rescue Division, and still bears that livery.

Wednesday morning, the vintage truck will be towed to the Mosquito Fire Protection District's Station 75 in Placerville. 

With the truck being still in pretty good shape, expect to be an ambassador for the fire department. 

