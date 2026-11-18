A Placerville man has been arrested in connection with the death of another man who was found unresponsive on Main Street in August, law enforcement officials said Wednesday.

James Adkins, 51, was taken into custody Wednesday after detectives obtained an arrest warrant for allegedly providing the controlled substance that resulted in 24-year-old Dakota Williams' death, the Placerville Police Department said.

Williams was found dead along the 400 block of Main Street on Aug. 6, police said.

Placerville police said an arrest warrant was obtained and served to Adkins on Wednesday, and he was taken into custody without incident.

At the time of his arrest, Adkins was in possession of illegal narcotics, drug paraphernalia and a concealed dirk or dagger, police said.

Adkins was booked into the El Dorado County Jail and faces several drug-related charges. He also faces charges of destroying or concealing evidence and carrying a concealed dirk or dagger.

Adkins' bail was set at $190,000, and he remained in custody as of Wednesday evening.