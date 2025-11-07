As SNAP benefits return, Placer County food banks continue to see record demand

As millions of Californians begin to see their SNAP benefits return after delays, food banks across Placer County say demand for help isn't slowing.

At Feeding the Foothills in Roseville, staff say it's been one of their busiest stretches in months, serving families they've never seen before.

"Hunger looks like you and me," said Lisa Heinrich, with Feeding the Foothills. "These are working families, senior citizens, single parents, all just trying to make sure their pantries aren't empty."

According to Placer County Health and Human Services (HHS), nearly 29,000 people in the county receive SNAP benefits each month, totaling more than $5.3 million in aid. But the recent federal shutdown caused delays in payments, leaving many families uncertain about when they'd receive assistance.

"A lot of the messaging had been that we only know so much," said Greg Geisler, with Placer County HHS. "We know benefits are delayed due to the federal shutdown."

During that pause, demand at local food banks nearly doubled. Heinrich said that behind those numbers are real people, like one mother who told her, "I just want to make sure my children are fed."

County officials say November SNAP payments have started rolling out, but the future remains uncertain if the federal shutdown continues.

"At this point, December is up in the air," Geisler said. "We haven't received official word one way or another."

Despite the uncertainty, local nonprofits say community support has been vital.

"We're seeing an increase in support and that is vital," Heinrich said. "We don't know what we would do without our community and volunteers."

Feeding the Foothills says the best way to help right now is through donations that keep their food distributions going during this critical time.