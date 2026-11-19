As California heads into a potentially wetter-than-usual winter, water managers are already making adjustments. In Placer County, that starts with making room in the reservoirs.

Andy Fecko is the general manager of the Placer County Water Agency. According to Fecko, preparations have been a bit different this year.

"What we've done at PCWA is lowered our reservoirs a little more than we normally would going into the fall, and we're aiming to keep them a little bit lower all the way through the new year here," Fecko said.

That extra capacity could be critical. During a strong El Niño, reservoirs can fill quickly, forcing water managers to release water downstream through engineered spillways.

"If it's like an El Niño we've experienced in the past, our reservoirs will fill very quickly and then begin controlled spills over our engineered spillways," Fecko said. "And we'll continue to pass that water downstream. Our spillways are built to handle very high flows."

The amount of water moving through this watershed can change dramatically; what looks like a relatively calm river right now can become much less calm during wetter seasons.

"That river is flowing at about 1,000 cubic feet a second. And if you think about what that means, that's about a thousand basketballs a second going by here," Fecko said. "In a wet year, during high-flow time, that grows to about 100,000 cubic feet a second."

Fecko said it's not just the amount of snow that falls that matters — it's what happens when a warm, wet storm moves in and that snow starts melting rapidly.

It's a scenario water managers have seen before, and one they haven't forgotten.

Fecko said that in the winter of 1997, a large snowpack built up ahead of Christmas. When a warm and wet storm moved through the area, the snowpack melted all at once — which is a major concern for this year as well.

According to Fecko, while it remains unclear if this winter will repeat that pattern, now is the time to prepare in case it does,