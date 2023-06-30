Placer County Sheriff's Deputy Wes Montz arrested on suspicion of rape

PLACER COUNTY - A Placer County deputy has been arrested on suspicion of rape.

Placer County Sheriff's Office detectives arrested Deputy Wes Montz of Rocklin on charges of forcible rape and sodomy of an intoxicated person, the Placer County Sheriff's Office says.

In a statement Friday, the sheriff's office said they first learned of the allegations against Montz on March 14 and immediately launched an investigation. As a result, Montz was placed on administrative leave and the sheriff's office submitted their investigation to the Placer County District Attorney for review and filing of charges.

The investigation revealed two victims who were in a dating relationship with Montz.

Placer County Sheriff Wayne Woo issued the following statement about the allegations:

"There is absolutely no tolerance for misconduct from employees at the sheriff's office. This incident is not a representation of the culture we have worked so hard to maintain. We uphold our core values to the highest degree and any misconduct that meets the threshold for criminal prosecution will be dealt with as such. We have already reported these findings to the California Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training under Senate Bill 2. The men and women of this agency work tirelessly to ensure the citizens of Placer County receive first-class service, and I will accept nothing less. The honor and respect that comes with wearing the badge should not be taken lightly, and moving forward, we will be re-evaluating our hiring process to ensure only the highest quality people are selected to represent the sheriff's office."

Montz is currently being held at the South Placer Jail on no bail. He remains on administrative leave as the investigation continues.