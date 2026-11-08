Watch CBS News
Crime

Placer County Sheriff's Office arrests man suspected of lewd acts with a child

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Read Full Bio
Jose Fabian

/ CBS Sacramento

Add CBS News on Google

The Placer County Sheriff's Office on Sunday said detectives arrested a 58-year-old Nevada resident on suspicion of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14.

Detectives said they began investigating in July when the suspect interacted online with a detective who was posing as a 13-year-old. The suspect was identified by the sheriff's office as Robert Popowski, 58, of Reno, Nevada.

Popowski allegedly had conversations that were sexual in nature and made plans to meet in Placer County with someone he thought was a 13-year-old girl.

He was arrested on Oct. 21 and booked into the South Placer Jail. 

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue