Placer County Sheriff's Office arrests man suspected of lewd acts with a child

The Placer County Sheriff's Office on Sunday said detectives arrested a 58-year-old Nevada resident on suspicion of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14.

Detectives said they began investigating in July when the suspect interacted online with a detective who was posing as a 13-year-old. The suspect was identified by the sheriff's office as Robert Popowski, 58, of Reno, Nevada.

Popowski allegedly had conversations that were sexual in nature and made plans to meet in Placer County with someone he thought was a 13-year-old girl.

He was arrested on Oct. 21 and booked into the South Placer Jail.