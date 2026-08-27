Placer County school bus carrying girls flag football team crashes in Yuba County

At least one student was injured when a Placer County school bus carrying a girls' flag football team crashed into a concrete guardrail in Yuba County on Thursday evening, officials said.

The California Highway Patrol's Yuba-Sutter office said the crash happened shortly after 5 p.m. on Nicolaus Avenue, just past Warren Road in the East Nicolaus area.

A CHP spokesperson said the bus was carrying 22 students when another vehicle approached in the opposite direction.

California Highway Patrol

The school bus moved to the right to give the oncoming vehicle more room, and that's when the rear of the bus struck a concrete guardrail, officials said.

The one student's injuries were described as minor.

It was not immediately clear which Placer County school or district the bus was from.

The CHP said it is awaiting dashcam video from the school bus as part of the investigation.