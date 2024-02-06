Placer County makes big push to recruit election workers in rural communities

The Placer County Elections Office is putting out a call to action to the public as it is in urgent need of community members to staff local in-person voting centers with the March primary less than one month away.

The vacancies come as the county transitions into the new Voters Choice Model, a volunteer vote system that expands the number of days people can cast their ballots by making the hours more flexible. It's something that Ryan Ronco, the Placer County clerk-recorder-registrar of voters, says has been a challenge for some polling locations in the county.

"The Voters Choice Act has some good aspects and some bad aspects. The really good part is that it does allow for a few more days for people to able to vote," Ronco said. "It's not as easy to be able to find people for multiple days in some of the other areas of our county."

In previous elections, they have needed 1,500 people to volunteer for the typical one-day election window. This year, they need 500-600 volunteers for fewer regional polling locations, but instead of a one-day window, they need volunteers to sign on for 10-11 days.

"So, at a vote center, we would like to have 10 people to be able to serve the public. The number we have depends on the vote center," Ronco said. "That number coming in right now at those Tahoe locations is maybe two or three people."

The race is now on to staff the following locations regional vote centers:

Alta Alta Community Center 33950 Alta Bonnynook Rd. Kings Beach North Tahoe Event Center 8318 N. Lake Blvd. Tahoe City The Old Firehouse 300 N. Lake Blvd.

The training process is thorough and gives everyone plenty of opportunity to learn the ropes before election day. Ronco said it's a wonderful way to serve the community. With a lot of answers to frequently asked questions found on their website.

"Serving at a vote center is a wonderful way to be able to engage in that front row of democracy," Ronco said.

The payment options have also changed now that polling locations will be open longer. Instead of acting as one-day volunteers, election workers will be hired as county staff with an hourly wage.

If you want to apply or find out more information on what it takes to volunteer, go here. You can also call the Placer County Elections Office at 530-886-5650 or email their team at election@placer.ca.gov.