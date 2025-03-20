Placer County's first-ever Tourism Summit focuses on becoming top travel destination

Placer County makes push to become top travel destination

Placer County makes push to become top travel destination

Placer County makes push to become top travel destination

PLACER COUNTY – Placer County is making a major push to solidify its presence as a top travel destination.

On Thursday, local leaders gathered for the county's first-ever Placer County Tourism Summit, an event focused on strengthening and expanding tourism across the region.

The summit, a first-of-its-kind effort, brought together city officials from Roseville, wineries along the Wine Trail, and representatives from north Lake Tahoe.

Their goal is to foster stronger connections between key industries and develop a unified strategy for boosting tourism.

The event also highlighted Placer County's diverse attractions, from shopping at Westfield Galleria in Roseville to outdoor adventures like hiking and biking in Auburn, as well as year-round recreation in north Lake Tahoe.

Tourism remains a crucial economic driver for the county. In the past year alone, visitors contributed over $1.4 billion to the local economy.

"It's about telling that economic story, what tourism means to our community, how it supports our local economy, and how we can collaborate to enhance it," said Cherri Spriggs, President of Visit Placer.

Placer County's impact extends beyond its borders, ranking among California's top travel destinations, only behind major metropolitan areas like Los Angeles and the Bay Area.