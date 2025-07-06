Placer County dive team recovers body of 75-year-old at Lower Lake Clementine

The Placer County Sheriff's Office said the body of a 75-year-old man who went missing at a lake was recovered on Sunday.

The Sheriff's Office said they were told a 75-year-old had been out on Lower Lake Clementine all Saturday and that his boat was found at the marina near the boat ramp. His truck and keys were also found.

He was reported missing on Sunday, and the Sheriff's Office said evidence at the scene led them to suspect he drowned.

𝐁𝐨𝐝𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 𝐋𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐋𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐂𝐥𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐞 At approximately 10:30 a.m. this morning, members of the Placer County Dive Team... Posted by Placer County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, July 6, 2025

A dive team launched a search, and he was recovered around 10:30 a.m., the Sheriff's Office said.

"We recognize this is a heartbreaking outcome and extend our deepest condolences to the man's family and friends during this difficult time," the Sheriff's Office said.