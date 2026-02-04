Placer County considers ban on single-use plastic in Tahoe Basin

Placer County leaders are considering a new ordinance aimed at reducing trash and plastic pollution in the Tahoe Basin.

The proposal would ban the sale and distribution of single-use plastic water bottles and paper cartons of still water under one gallon in the eastern portion of the county, from Donner Summit to North Lake Tahoe. It would also restrict items such as Styrofoam cups, to-go containers, and coolers, and require single-use plastic food service ware to be provided by request only.

County officials say the goal is to keep plastic out of the environment and align Placer County with similar ordinances already in place in the Town of Truckee and the City of South Lake Tahoe.

Environmental groups say plastic bottles are among the most common items found during cleanups.

"Some of the top things we do find in our cleanups are single-use plastics," said Marilee Movius, Sustainable Recreation Manager with Keep Tahoe Blue. "So it's essential that we don't leave these in our environment and remove them."

Keep Tahoe Blue supported a similar ordinance that went into effect in South Lake Tahoe in 2024. County staff say adopting a comparable rule in Placer County would close what they describe as a regulatory gap in the Tahoe Basin.

"We are currently that regulatory gap between the Town of Truckee and the City of South Lake Tahoe," said Ryan Murray, a management analyst with the Tahoe County Executive Office. "A Placer County ordinance has the potential to strengthen the regulations those two jurisdictions implemented."

While supporters point to environmental benefits, county leaders also acknowledged concerns from local businesses that rely on bottled water sales.

"Asking to potentially restrict something like that is a difficult ask," Murray said. "But many of the businesses we spoke to realize the environmental benefits of restricting a product like single-use water bottles, so that's being balanced against the loss of potential profits."

Those concerns were raised during a discussion at the Placer County Board of Supervisors meeting.

"I don't want to hamstring our local business," said Supervisor Bonnie Gore. "I think they could choose to do that, and I love that they can install a refillable station, but I don't want to mandate that."

Other supervisors said they have not heard significant complaints from nearby communities that already have similar bans.

"I really haven't heard that from my counterparts in the City of South Lake Tahoe or the Town of Truckee that it's been a major impact to small businesses to switch," said Supervisor Cindy Gustafson.

Environmental advocates say a unified approach across the Tahoe Basin could help reduce litter before it reaches the lake.

"Removing plastics is reactionary, but we really want to be preventative and stop litter at its source," Movius said.

County officials say the next step is for staff to review the questions raised during the board discussion. The ordinance could return to the Board of Supervisors for future consideration.