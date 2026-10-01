Northern California childhood friends take on "The Amazing Race"

A Northern California friendship that started at age three is now taking two Placer County natives around the world.

Conner Wilson and Garrett McGuire have been friends for 24 years. The two say they first met at Monte Verde Park in Rocklin, where their strollers collided.

"This is exactly where we met," Wilson said.

For Wilson and McGuire, Placer County has remained home even after leaving for college and eventually returning to the area.

"We are both very prideful to be Placer County natives," McGuire said. "We both went away to college and came back to this area, so it has a special place in our hearts."

Now, the longtime friends are putting that relationship to the test on The Amazing Race, competing for a chance to win $1 million.

The journey began after the pair applied to the show and waited months to hear back.

"We tossed in our application probably eight months before we even heard back, so I kind of thought it was a prank call," Wilson said.

Their adventure took them from Rocklin to Vancouver for the race's starting line, followed by more than 25,000 miles of travel, unfamiliar countries and challenges neither had experienced before.

The friends say their different personalities could work in their favor. Wilson describes himself as analytical, while McGuire brings a more comedic and athletic approach.

"Our biggest strength is the fact that we're pretty interchangeable," Wilson said.

This season, every team also started with an Express Pass, adding another layer of strategy as contestants decided when to use the advantage.

For Wilson, competing on the show is also a chance to represent the community where the friendship began.

"Placer County till the day I die!" Wilson said. "Not many people from this county get on the big screen, so I'm fired up."

From a childhood meeting marked by a stroller collision to a race around the world, two Placer County friends are now taking their 24-year friendship to the biggest adventure of their lives.