Placer County break-ins target 6 small businesses, 1 arrested

A break-in blitz targeted several small businesses in Placer County. A group of masked suspects hit half a dozen businesses early Wednesday morning, and only one person is in custody.

Painkillers Pub in Rocklin was hit by two suspects in masks.

"They were hitting the door, you can see the marks with crowbars," said owner Auston Oliver. "They ended up wedging it in."

Next door, Pause Coffee House was hit by the same suspects, who got away with a safe, the cash drawer and $1,700, according to the owner.

Further northeast in Auburn, there were similar scenes and the same suspects, investigators said. Max's Deli and Third Eye Tattoo were hit, the Placer County Sheriff's Office said.

In the end, the sheriff's office says there were three people, all in masks, behind the break-ins.

"I don't know if I was targeted specifically, but it did feel as though they knew what they were looking for, and they went right to it," the owner of Max's Deli said.

The owner noted that the break-in put three big catering jobs at risk.

"I feel for the other people that were targeted as well, because it does feel like it was a small business target," the owner said.

Just hours later, there was an arrest in Sacramento County. Elijah Felix, 25, was pulled over in the same white SUV linked to the break-in blitz. Felix is now facing multiple charges for burglary and stealing, in addition to a warrant for similar charges out of Yuba County.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office said two suspects are still at large.