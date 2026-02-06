Relief in sight for Placer County drivers on busy Baseline Road corridor

Drivers who rely on a congested stretch of Baseline Road could soon see some relief.

Placer County leaders say $1 million in federal funding has been secured to help ease traffic along Baseline Road and Riego Road, a heavily traveled corridor for commuters moving between Placer and Sacramento counties.

During peak commuting hours, backups are common, especially near the intersection of North Pleasant Grove and Riego Road.

County leaders estimate about 1,300 drivers pass through the area during rush hour, and traffic can back up quickly.

For commuters like Chris, who travels from Roseville to Elverta, delays have become part of the daily routine.

"Gosh, in the morning, 20 minutes each way," Chris said. "It used to be a commute that would only take about 10 to 12 minutes."

Drivers and nearby business owners say congestion along Baseline and Riego roads has worsened over time as development in the area has increased.

"Stop signs are OK, but not always," said Alexei Smoliuc, who sells honey along Riego Road. "For me, more protective would be the light signals."

Help may soon be on the way. The federally funded project includes the installation of three new traffic signals at South Pleasant Grove and Riego Road, North Pleasant Grove and Riego Road, and Locust Street and Baseline Road.

A stop sign at Natomas and Riego Road will also be removed to improve traffic flow, and portions of the roadway are expected to be widened.

County engineers say the improvements could significantly reduce wait times.

"Right now, they experience about 90 seconds of delay at each intersection," said Kyle Friedrich, senior civil engineer for Placer County. "We're hoping the new traffic signals will reduce that delay to about 17 seconds."

Congressman Kevin Kiley, who helped secure the funding, said reducing congestion is about more than convenience.

"Traffic is one of the biggest quality-of-life challenges, one of the biggest economic development challenges that we face," Kiley said.

The corridor is frequently used by residents traveling to downtown Sacramento, Roseville, and Sacramento International Airport, making improvements increasingly important as the region continues to grow.

"More homes, more people, but then more traffic," Chris added. "So hopefully stop lights and widening the roads will make things that much better."

County leaders say the project is still in the planning phase, with construction currently targeted to begin in 2027.