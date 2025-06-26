Placer County Board of Supervisors approves $1.3 billion budget

A higher budget means more spending on law enforcement for one Northern California county.

Placer County's board of supervisors approved a $1.3 billion budget for the upcoming year, and much of that is going towards public safety.

While many cities and counties are dealing with budget deficits, Placer County is flush with cash. The $1.37 billion annual budget is a 12% increase from last year.

"As our community grows, we have additional needs... we have had the additional growth in our community, strong businesses, new housing developments. Those are providing additional revenues so we can continue to provide services," Placer County Supervisor Bonnie Gore said.

Gore said that the property tax on new homes and businesses is driving the economic boom for the county.

Half of the funds in the newly approved budget will be allocated toward affordable housing, economic development, and infrastructure, including roads and bridges. The other half will support things like public safety, health, and human services.

"It's a variety of things, increasing the cost for salaries, but we've also increased funds for our capital projects," Gore said.

For example, one of those capital projects is phase one of the Placer Parkway project, a major road connecting highway between State Route 65 and I-80.

The sheriff's office said it hopes some of the money can be used to hire more deputies, and told CBS13 that they are looking to fund 11 positions for the minimum-security facility.

The county also plans to put away 16% of funds to better weather any potential economic challenges of the future.