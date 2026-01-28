Watch CBS News
Pickup truck hits grandmother, baby in stroller in Auburn, police say

By
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

A grandmother and her infant grandchild were hospitalized after being hit by a truck in Auburn on Tuesday, officials say.

Auburn police said the woman was pushing the stroller along High Street when the pair was struck by a pickup truck that was turning from High Street onto Cleveland Avenue.

First responders said the grandmother, who is in her 60s, and the infant, who is about 10 months old, both suffered head trauma. The woman's injuries were described by police as major, while the baby's injuries were described as minor.

The driver of the truck stayed at the scene and was cooperative, police said. The driver is not suspected of a DUI or any other criminal activity

The collision happened shortly before 4 p.m. and caused a brief closure of the roadway, which has since been reopened.

