Pickup truck driver in Stanislaus County dies after crashing into multiple vehicles

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
The driver of a pickup truck in Stanislaus County died after crashing into multiple vehicles on Tuesday, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened around 4:14 p.m. on Interstate 5, just north of Ingram Creek Road.

CHP said the driver of a 2018 Toyota pickup was traveling southbound when he crashed into a 2018 Toyota SUV, a 2006 Honda sedan, a 1998 Acura sedan, and then into the rear of a freightliner combination.

The driver of the 2018 pickup truck was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and died at the scene, the CHP said. No other injuries were reported.

Whether alcohol or drugs were a factor is not yet known, according to the CHP. 

