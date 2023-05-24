Pickup catches fire at Sacramento duplex; 2 people displaced

SACRAMENTO – Firefighters say an early morning duplex fire in Sacramento has displaced two people.

Sacramento Fire says crews responded to the scene on Malone Street early Wednesday morning and found a pickup truck in the driveway had caught fire.

Crews went to work and quickly put out the flames, but the fire did burn into one side of the duplex.

Sacramento Fire Department:

Early morning structure fire on Malone Ct. Car fire in a driveway burned into one side of a duplex. 2 occupants displaced and no injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/pXZlBvuLgU — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) May 24, 2023

The extent of the damage is unclear, but firefighters say two people are now without a home.

No injuries were reported.

Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.