Photos: March Madness comes to Sacramento

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Here are some of the sights from the First Round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament happening Thursday in Sacramento.

Here are the games happening in Sacramento:

  • (15) Princeton vs. (2) Arizona on Thursday at 1:10 p.m.
  • (10) Boise St. vs. (7) Northwestern on Thursday at 4:35 p.m.
  • (15) UNC Asheville vs. (2) UCLA on Thursday at 7:05 p.m.  

Cody and Julissa
GoodDay's Cody and Julissa anchor from DOCO.
Arizona Bus in Sacramento
NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament - First Round - Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 16: Members of the Missouri Tigers band perform prior to the game against the Utah State Aggies in the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Golden 1 Center on March 16, 2023 in Sacramento, California. / Getty Images
NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament - First Round - Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 16: The Missouri Tigers mascot performs prior to the game against the Utah State Aggies in the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Golden 1 Center on March 16, 2023 in Sacramento, California. / Getty Images
NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament - First Round - Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 16: Taylor Funk #23 of the Utah State Aggies shoots the ball against D'Moi Hodge #5 of the Missouri Tigers during the first half in the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Golden 1 Center on March 16, 2023 in Sacramento, California. / Getty Images
NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament - First Round - Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, CA - MARCH 16: DeAndre Gholston #4 of the Missouri Tigers is guarded by Dan Akin #30 and Sean Bairstow #2 of the Utah State Aggies in the first half during the first round of the 2023 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament held at Golden 1 Center on March 16, 2023 in Sacramento, California. / Getty Images
NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament - First Round - Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 16: Max Shulga #11 of the Utah State Aggies drives to the basket against Noah Carter #35 of the Missouri Tigers during the first half in the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Golden 1 Center on March 16, 2023 in Sacramento, California. / Getty Images
NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament - First Round - Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 16: Sean Bairstow #2 of the Utah State Aggies and Aidan Shaw #23 of the Missouri Tigers battle for the rebound during the first half in the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Golden 1 Center on March 16, 2023 in Sacramento, California. / Getty Images
NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament - First Round - Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 16: Missouri Tigers cheerleaders perform against the Utah State Aggies in the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Golden 1 Center on March 16, 2023 in Sacramento, California. / Getty Images
NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament - First Round - Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 16: Head coach Ryan Odom of the Utah State Aggies reacts against the Missouri Tigers during the first half in the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Golden 1 Center on March 16, 2023 in Sacramento, California. / Getty Images
NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament - First Round - Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 16: Noah Carter #35 of the Missouri Tigers drives to the basket against Sean Bairstow #2 of the Utah State Aggies during the first half in the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Golden 1 Center on March 16, 2023 in Sacramento, California. / Getty Images
NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament - First Round - Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 16: The Utah State Aggies mascot performs prior to the game against the Missouri Tigers in the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Golden 1 Center on March 16, 2023 in Sacramento, California. / Getty Images
CBS13 Staff
The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on March 16, 2023 / 11:50 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

