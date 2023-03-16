Photos: March Madness comes to Sacramento

Here are some of the sights from the First Round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament happening Thursday in Sacramento.

Here are the games happening in Sacramento:

(15) Princeton vs. (2) Arizona on Thursday at 1:10 p.m.

(10) Boise St. vs. (7) Northwestern on Thursday at 4:35 p.m.



(15) UNC Asheville vs. (2) UCLA on Thursday at 7:05 p.m.

Photos & Videos

GoodDay's Cody and Julissa anchor from DOCO.

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 16: Members of the Missouri Tigers band perform prior to the game against the Utah State Aggies in the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Golden 1 Center on March 16, 2023 in Sacramento, California. / Getty Images

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 16: The Missouri Tigers mascot performs prior to the game against the Utah State Aggies in the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Golden 1 Center on March 16, 2023 in Sacramento, California. / Getty Images

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 16: Taylor Funk #23 of the Utah State Aggies shoots the ball against D'Moi Hodge #5 of the Missouri Tigers during the first half in the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Golden 1 Center on March 16, 2023 in Sacramento, California. / Getty Images

SACRAMENTO, CA - MARCH 16: DeAndre Gholston #4 of the Missouri Tigers is guarded by Dan Akin #30 and Sean Bairstow #2 of the Utah State Aggies in the first half during the first round of the 2023 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament held at Golden 1 Center on March 16, 2023 in Sacramento, California. / Getty Images

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 16: Max Shulga #11 of the Utah State Aggies drives to the basket against Noah Carter #35 of the Missouri Tigers during the first half in the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Golden 1 Center on March 16, 2023 in Sacramento, California. / Getty Images

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 16: Sean Bairstow #2 of the Utah State Aggies and Aidan Shaw #23 of the Missouri Tigers battle for the rebound during the first half in the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Golden 1 Center on March 16, 2023 in Sacramento, California. / Getty Images

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 16: Missouri Tigers cheerleaders perform against the Utah State Aggies in the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Golden 1 Center on March 16, 2023 in Sacramento, California. / Getty Images

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 16: Head coach Ryan Odom of the Utah State Aggies reacts against the Missouri Tigers during the first half in the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Golden 1 Center on March 16, 2023 in Sacramento, California. / Getty Images

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 16: Noah Carter #35 of the Missouri Tigers drives to the basket against Sean Bairstow #2 of the Utah State Aggies during the first half in the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Golden 1 Center on March 16, 2023 in Sacramento, California. / Getty Images

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 16: The Utah State Aggies mascot performs prior to the game against the Missouri Tigers in the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Golden 1 Center on March 16, 2023 in Sacramento, California. / Getty Images