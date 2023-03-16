Photos: March Madness comes to Sacramento

Here are some of the sights from the First Round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament happening Thursday in Sacramento.
Here are the games happening in Sacramento:
- (15) Princeton vs. (2) Arizona on Thursday at 1:10 p.m.
- (10) Boise St. vs. (7) Northwestern on Thursday at 4:35 p.m.
- (15) UNC Asheville vs. (2) UCLA on Thursday at 7:05 p.m.
