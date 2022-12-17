Photo shows rat walking across baked goods at Stockton grocery store

STOCKTON - Customers of a grocery store in Stockton might want to discard baked items they bought there after someone took a photo of a rat climbing in the store's bakery case.

The photos were taken at Rancho San Miguel Market at 1427 S Airport Way at 6:50 a.m. Friday and were posted to a Facebook group along with the caption that read: "If you happen to get bread from Rancho San Miguel I would suggest finding another store. This was at 6:50 a.m. today. (Stockton)"

The woman, who wants to stay anonymous, posted the picture in the group and said she was infuriated because she's a first-time mom and buys bread from the store.

"I never knew they had rats until today & I just wanted to spread awareness because people deserve to know the truth especially because that rat had poop stuck on it's behind & it was dragging it along all the bread," she said.

CBS13 reached out to the manager, who is aware of the incident and says it has been taken care of. The store says they discarded all of the bakery items and deep cleaned and sanitized the bakery case.

A store spokeswoman Stephanie Black says all 23 of their stores were inspected by the health department and that this one didn't have any problems during the visit on November 15.

"Our first priority is the health of our customers and our employee owners we take these types of situations very seriously," she said.