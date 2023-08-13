Photo exhibit at Sacramento City College shines light on victims of trauma

SACRAMENTO — Spotlighting resiliency and hope — that's the message behind a new photography exhibit at a hall at Sacramento City College.

It shines a light on victims of trauma and how they have learned to thrive.

Human trafficking, sexual assault and domestic violence are just some of the trauma the faces in the exhibit have dealt with. The concept is called trauma-informed photography.

"It's basically a collaboration and celebration of the survivors," Tamara Knox said.

Knox is the photographer and curator of the exhibit. Through a grant awarded by the Office of Arts and Culture, Knox created the gallery for a book she's writing.

A portion of that book on display features people who she calls "thrivers."

"They're actually to the point where they can help other people in the community," Knox said.

These victims of trauma are now helping survivors of trauma by sharing their stories, all in hopes that victims can relate to thrivers and find the light to overcome a dark past.

"As a survivor, you can kind of get cautious to who you can trust in your life and it makes it easier if a thriver is there," Knox said.

On Saturday, several thrivers featured on the display were at its opening. In the front of the room was a memories board sharing past and present.

For Knox, a trauma survivor herself. hopes to soon work with victims in the future using photography.

"I feel like the book will be an added tool to at least when I'm working with my participants," she said.

If you would like to check out the exhibit, it will be in the Russ Solomon Gallery on campus until the end of October.