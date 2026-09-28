Placer County jury awards $15.8M in wrongful-death case against developer Phil Oates

A Placer County jury has awarded $15.8 million to the widow of a retired California Highway Patrol officer killed in a 2024 Granite Bay crash involving Sacramento developer Phil Oates, according to attorneys representing the widow.

Patrick Seamus Mulderrig, 59, was riding his motorcycle west on Douglas Boulevard on May 14, 2024, when Oates turned left across his path near Kingsgate Drive. Mulderrig was critically injured and later died.

The wrongful-death trial centered on how much Mulderrig's widow, Miranda Flores, should receive in damages. Oates had accepted responsibility for the crash, and Flores was not seeking punitive damages.

Flores' attorneys had asked jurors for about $45 million, while Oates' attorney argued for an award closer to $4 million. The 12-person jury ultimately returned a unanimous $15.8 million verdict on Monday.

"This has always been a case about accountability and responsibility," attorney Roger Dreyer said in a statement announcing the verdict.

Oates was never cited or criminally charged in connection with the crash. The Placer County District Attorney's Office previously declined to file a vehicular manslaughter case, saying there was not enough evidence to prove a criminal act beyond a reasonable doubt.

Flores' attorneys have criticized that decision and also accused Oates' insurer, Chubb, of mishandling the civil claim.

CBS News Sacramento has reached out to Oates' attorney for comment on the verdict and the statements from Flores' attorneys.

Oates is chairman of the Sacramento-based commercial real estate company Buzz Oates and a minority owner of the Sacramento Kings. The company says it manages more than 30 million square feet of real estate assets.