PG&E eyes another Northern California power shutoff after weekend PSPS

PG&E is warning tens of thousands of customers across Northern and Central California that they could lose power this week, just days after another Public Safety Power Shutoff.

The new potential PSPS could begin late Wednesday and continue through Saturday as dry, gusty offshore winds raise wildfire risk. PG&E said the strongest winds are expected in the Sierra, Southern Central Coast and parts of the North and East Bay.

About 30,000 customers across 22 counties are currently in the potential shutoff area, PG&E says, including roughly 2,000 Medical Baseline customers.

The warning comes immediately after a separate PSPS that began last Friday. PG&E shut off power to about 10,400 customers in Colusa, Glenn, Shasta, Tehama and Yolo counties early Sunday as strong winds and dry conditions increased wildfire danger. At one point, about 12,200 customers across 17 counties were potentially affected.

PG&E issued the all-clear for that event Monday and began restoring remaining customers. The utility said about 3,000 customers affected by the earlier PSPS could again be impacted by this week's potential shutoffs.

For the possible upcoming event, Butte County has the largest number of customers currently in scope at more than 8,300, followed by Calaveras County with about 2,200. Nearly 2,000 customers could be affected in Shasta County, along with about 1,650 in Tuolumne County and more than 1,100 in Sierra County.

Hundreds more could be affected in El Dorado, Placer, Yuba, Nevada and Amador counties.

PG&E began notifying potentially affected customers Monday. The utility said the scope could change as weather conditions develop.