Northern California power shutoffs possible for 14,000 PG&E customers this weekend

PG&E says about 14,000 customers across 11 Northern California counties could lose power this weekend as gusty winds and dry conditions raise wildfire concerns.

The utility began notifying customers Thursday about a potential Public Safety Power Shutoff that could start Saturday afternoon.

Potential Saturday shutoffs could affect portions of El Dorado, Lassen, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Shasta, Sierra and Tehama counties, according to PG&E.

Another three counties – Colusa, Glenn and Yolo – could see shutoffs beginning Sunday. Customers in those areas would be notified Friday if the threat remains.

PG&E said the potential outages could affect approximately 14,000 customers overall. Plumas County has the largest number potentially affected, at about 4,800 customers, followed by Shasta County with roughly 2,700 and Placer County with about 1,300.

Weather forecasts call for westerly wind gusts of 35 to 50 mph across parts of the northern Sierra on Saturday, followed by northerly winds in the Sacramento Valley on Sunday.

Low humidity and elevated fire danger are also contributing to the concern, PG&E said.

Public Safety Power Shutoffs are used as a precaution when weather conditions could cause electrical equipment to spark a wildfire. PG&E considers factors including wind, humidity, dry vegetation and conditions observed in the field before deciding whether to turn off power.

No shutoffs are planned for Friday. PG&E noted the areas and number of customers potentially affected could change as weather forecasts evolve.

Customers can check whether their address is being monitored for a potential shutoff through PG&E's PSPS website.

PG&E also plans to open seven Community Resource Centers if shutoffs occur. The centers provide charging for electronic devices and medical equipment, along with water, snacks and information about the outages.