PG&E warns of possible power shutoffs across California starting Oct. 9

PG&E is notifying customers of possible Public Safety Power Shutoffs starting Friday afternoon, saying the shutoffs could impact roughly 12,200 people in 17 counties across the state.

Some of the areas expected to be most impacted include Shasta, Tehama, Glenn, Colusa, Alameda and Solano counties — the number of affected customers ranging from 284 to 6,797. Other impacted counties include Merced, San Benito, San Joaquin, San Luis Obispo, Yolo, Fresno, Kings, Kern, Lake, Napa and Butte. The shutoffs could extend through the weekend into Monday.

The possible shutoffs stem from a forecast of strong winds, lower humidity, and increased fire risk. PG&E says forecasts are calling for westerly winds gusting between 30 and 45 miles per hour on Saturday, with north winds hitting the Sacramento Valley area on Sunday.

The utility company says it will continue to monitor forecasts and notify customers of any changes to the shutoffs.