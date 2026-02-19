PG&E says tens of thousands lose power in Northern California foothills and Sierra
Residents across the Northern California high country are without power on Thursday morning as another storm hits the region.
PG&E reports that nearly 30,000 customers are in the dark as of 6:30 a.m.
Some of the outages have been ongoing since earlier in the week when the region was slammed by a cold storm that blanketed higher elevations with snow. Some foothill communities also saw some snow accumulation.
The outage numbers by county are as follows:
- El Dorado: 7536
- Nevada: 2266
- Placer:1146
- Sierra: 452
- Amador: 4,444
- Calaveras: 9,070
- Tuolumne: 5,142