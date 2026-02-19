Watch CBS News
PG&E says tens of thousands lose power in Northern California foothills and Sierra

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

Residents across the Northern California high country are without power on Thursday morning as another storm hits the region.

PG&E reports that nearly 30,000 customers are in the dark as of 6:30 a.m.

Some of the outages have been ongoing since earlier in the week when the region was slammed by a cold storm that blanketed higher elevations with snow. Some foothill communities also saw some snow accumulation.

The outage numbers by county are as follows:
- El Dorado: 7536
- Nevada: 2266
- Placer:1146
- Sierra: 452
- Amador: 4,444
- Calaveras: 9,070
- Tuolumne: 5,142

