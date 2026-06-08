PG&E warns of possible Northern California power shutoffs starting Wednesday

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. is warning Northern California customers that possible power shutoffs could be implemented later this week due to heightened fire danger.

The utility said it is monitoring a wind event forecast to hit the region by Wednesday for potential public safety power shutoffs.

Wind gusts are expected to reach around 30 to 45 mph, with peak gusts in North Bay mountains, including Mount St. Helena, forecast to reach around 50 to 60 mph.

With low humidity also expected, officials are concerned about elevated fire danger. The National Weather Service has already said a red flag warning will go into effect at 11 a.m. Wednesday for the northern Sacramento Valley.

According to PG&E, some residents in the following counties could have their power preemptively shut off due to the fire danger: Colusa, Glenn, Lake, Napa, Sonoma, Sutter, Tehama and Yolo.

PG&E has not yet detailed how many customers could be affected by the possible shutoffs.

As of Monday, PG&E listed the shutoffs as possible from June 10-12. The red flag warning will be in effect through 5 p.m. Thursday.

PG&E last implemented power shutoffs in mid-May across a swath of Northern California.