Personal watercraft leaking oil removed from Sacramento River

SACRAMENTO - A personal watercraft that was leaking oil in the Sacramento River has been removed from the river and the clean-up is underway.

According to the Sacramento Fire Department, the incident happened in the 7100 block of Garden Highway. Less than one gallon fell from the vessel, which was raised up out of the water on a lift. Crews were working to contain the leak.

According to the Sacramento Fire Department balloon chief at the scene, the leak was caused by mechanical issues with the vessel.

The U.S. Coast Guard was notified of the incident.