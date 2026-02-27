Man struck, killed in south Sacramento on Power Inn Road

An investigation was underway in south Sacramento after a person was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday morning.

The crash happened a little before 6 a.m. along Power Inn Road, just south of Calvine Road.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but California Highway Patrol confirmed that the person struck by the vehicle had died.

Sacramento Fire officials have identified the person as a man who was in his 40s, but his name has not been released.

Due to the crash, northbound Power Inn Road is closed in the area. It's unclear how long the road will be closed.