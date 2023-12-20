Watch CBS News
Person found dead at Ace Hardware Distribution Center near Rocklin

By Richard Ramos

ROCKLIN — Authorities were conducting a death investigation at an Ace Hardware Distribution Center near Rocklin on Wednesday night.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office said it received a call at around 8 p.m. regarding a person being found dead at the center on Industrial Avenue. The body was located near the distribution center's receiving entrance.

Though foul play is suspected, the cause of death remains unknown. Homicide detectives were called to the scene despite the death not yet being ruled a homicide, the sheriff's office said.

No details on the deceased were released.

First published on December 20, 2023 / 9:37 PM PST

