Person dead, dog shot in Sacramento neighborhood; homicide investigation underway

SACRAMENTO – A homicide investigation is underway in a Sacramento neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

The scene is near 12th Avenue and 47th Street, just off of Stockton Boulevard.

Homicide investigation underway 12th Ave at 46th St. One person killed. Dog also shot but survived. ⁦@GoodDaySac⁩ ⁦@CBSSacramento⁩ ⁦@GoodDayTraffic⁩ pic.twitter.com/Vwpu9h2XLE — DG (@CameraGuyDave1) January 24, 2024

CBS13 was told by a police sergeant on scene that one person had died in the incident. A dog was also shot in the shoulder and has been taken to the veterinarian.

Multiple police units remain at the scene.

No other details about the incident, including any information about the person killed, have been released at this point in the investigation.