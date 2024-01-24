Watch CBS News
Person dead, dog shot in Sacramento neighborhood; homicide investigation underway

By Cecilio Padilla

Homicide investigation underway in Sacramento
Homicide investigation underway in Sacramento 01:54

SACRAMENTO – A homicide investigation is underway in a Sacramento neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

The scene is near 12th Avenue and 47th Street, just off of Stockton Boulevard.

CBS13 was told by a police sergeant on scene that one person had died in the incident. A dog was also shot in the shoulder and has been taken to the veterinarian.

Multiple police units remain at the scene.

No other details about the incident, including any information about the person killed, have been released at this point in the investigation.

First published on January 24, 2024 / 6:41 AM PST

