Watch CBS News
Local News

Several people injured in Antelope crash

By Cameron Glenn

/ CBS Sacramento

Three vehicles involved in Antelope crash
Three vehicles involved in Antelope crash 00:25

ANTELOPE - Several people have been injured -- some with major injuries -- after a major crash Monday in Sacramento County. 

At around 9 a.m., three vehicles were involved in a collision in the area of Roseville Road and Whyte Avenue in Antelope, according to Sac Metro Fire.

One person involved in the crash has minor injuries, while several others were transported to the hospital with major injuries, a fire spokesperson tells CBS13.

Vehicle on house in Antelope after crash

It's unknown exactly what led up to the crash, which sent a vehicle over a fence and up against a structure.

According to people near the crash, there have been several crashes near the intersection recently. 

"I have seen accidents right on this road in this spot like this before," Justin McCarthy. "Even last week there was an accident...Hopefully, everyone's OK."

Located in Sacramento County, the city of Antelope is located about 15 miles northeast of downtown Sacramento.

First published on October 24, 2022 / 11:04 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.