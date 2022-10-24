Several people injured in Antelope crash

ANTELOPE - Several people have been injured -- some with major injuries -- after a major crash Monday in Sacramento County.

At around 9 a.m., three vehicles were involved in a collision in the area of Roseville Road and Whyte Avenue in Antelope, according to Sac Metro Fire.

One person involved in the crash has minor injuries, while several others were transported to the hospital with major injuries, a fire spokesperson tells CBS13.

It's unknown exactly what led up to the crash, which sent a vehicle over a fence and up against a structure.

According to people near the crash, there have been several crashes near the intersection recently.

"I have seen accidents right on this road in this spot like this before," Justin McCarthy. "Even last week there was an accident...Hopefully, everyone's OK."

Located in Sacramento County, the city of Antelope is located about 15 miles northeast of downtown Sacramento.