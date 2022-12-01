People dig deep for donations as inflation hits nonprofits hard during holidays

SACRAMENTO — Chandler Kemp takes pride in ringing the Salvation Army red kettlebell. But this year, donations are tight as everyone pays more for everything from groceries to gas prices.

"Sometimes, the kids get mad at their mother and say, 'I want to put money in the kettle,' and they don't have it at the time and they say we'll come back," Kemp said.

Captain Larry Carmichael is the social services officer for the Sacramento region Salvation Army. He says, before the pandemic, they were helping 1 in 48 people. Now, they're helping 1 in 10.

"When we're not able to raise money that we need to raise, the reality is we have to make the tough decision of what are we not going to help with this year," Carmichael said.

Carmichael said inflation has hit them hard. He said as people have less to donate, and more people are asking for help. But like other nonprofits, they're not losing hope.

"By faith, we know those dollars will come in. The kettles will be filled. That's an act of faith," Carmichael said.

The latest Yolo community donor survey shows 2022 giving remains strong with 55% saying they'll donate the same as they did in 2021, 25% reporting they're donating more and only 14% saying they'll donate less this year.

"If Giving Tuesday is any indication, there was not a decrease in donations," said Kerry Wood, CEO of the Sacramento Region Community Foundation.

Wood said, in times of great need, she actually sees more people digging deep to donate. She said more will help non-profits that provide the basics like food, shelter and housing needs.

"Especially knowing that their fellow humans are suffering now, some are having some challenging times," said Wood.

Kemp knows challenging times. That's partly why she's out there now, hoping to help others.

"I done been homeless, slept in a car before, I done been through a lot, too, so for me doing this, it feels real great to know there are a lot of things out here that can help people," said Chandler.