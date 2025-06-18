Watch CBS News
Pedestrian's foot amputated in collision with train in Sacramento, officials say

By
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
Richard Ramos

CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — A pedestrian's foot was amputated by a train in the north Sacramento area late Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Sacramento Fire said crews responded just after 4:45 p.m. to a collision involving a train and a pedestrian along Roseville Road near Haggin Oaks Golf Complex and south of McClellan Park.

The pedestrian has since been taken to an area hospital. Their condition was not known.

There were no reports of injuries to anyone on the train.

It was not yet clear why the pedestrian was on the train tracks.

